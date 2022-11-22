CORTLAND, Ohio (WKBN) – The lights on the Christmas tree in downtown Cortland will be turned on this weekend.

The tree, located on West Main Street, has already been decorated. It was hauled in and put into position earlier this month.

The second annual tree lighting coincides with Small Business Saturday.

Just Pizzelles owner Christina Benton organized the tree lighting event. She says it’s a great time to encourage people to shop at the local businesses downtown while bringing the community together.

“We actually had quite a turnout last year. I was expecting for the first year a few would be fantastic for a small community, but we had close to 600 to 800 people for just our first year. Then, we already had people months ago asking us if we were going to do it again,” Benton said.

The event runs from Saturday, Nov. 26 from 3 p.m. to 7 p.m.

They’ll be free horse-drawn carriage rides, ornament making and crafts for the children, a visit from Santa and Mrs. Claus, plus an ugly sweater contest.

The tree will officially be lit at 6 p.m.