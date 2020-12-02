Cortland swears in new officer, assigned to human trafficking task force

Julie Bevilacqua is a graduate of Lakeview High School and Slippery Rock University

CORTLAND, Ohio (WKBN) – The Cortland Police Department swore in a new officer Wednesday.

Julie Bevilacqua is a graduate of Lakeview High School and Slippery Rock University. She completed her police academy training at Kent State University – Trumbull Campus.

Bevilacqua was originally hired as a reserve officer in 2014 and promoted to part-time in 2016. She is now a full-time officer with the city.

In addition to patrol duties, Bevilacqua will be assigned to the Mahoning Valley Human Trafficking Task Force.

