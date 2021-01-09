Cortland Skate Rink reopens with a night of skating for the community

Hundreds of people showed up to enjoy a night of skating

CORTLAND, Ohio (WKBN) – Saturday was the grand reopening of the Cortland Skate Rink.

People had the choice to show up from 3 to 6 p.m. or 7 to 10 p.m. to help with social distancing.

“I’m pretty stoked. It’s a fun night,” said Owner Sean Tisone.

While everyone skated around the rink, they enjoyed music and good company.

“Pleasantly surprised. I didn’t know what to expect with this COVID virus, but I think people are ready to get out a little bit, and we’re following all the guidelines we can. It looks like people are having a good time,” Tisone said.

“I just thought this is the closest and I really love skating, so this is the only opportunity and it’s the closest to my house,” said Austin Burrows, who attended the event.

They were checking temperatures at the door.

“We love skating. You know why? Cause you can have fun and you can have fun all night,” said Morgan Schulman, who also attended the event.

The reopening event brought out people of all ages.

“I’m going with the beat of the music. Even if I was a little bit faster than the other guys, and the only time I ever fall, I trip myself, nobody else,” said Ronald Toth, another attendee.

And the skating didn’t only offer a good time, those that attended also broke a sweat.

In accordance with Ohio’s curfew, the rink’s hours are Thursday and Friday, 7 to 10 p.m., Saturday, 3 to 6 p.m., and Sunday, 1 to 4 p.m. and 5 to 8 p.m.