Cortland school board member, politician loses battle with cancer

CORTLAND, Ohio (WKBN) – Lakeview School Board member and two-time Republican candidate for county commissioner Mary Williams has passed away.

Trumbull County GOP Chairman Kevin Wyndham said Williams died Wednesday at 58 years old. She had been battling cancer.

Williams was first elected to Lakeview’s board of education in 2005.

Three years later, she was appointed to the Trumbull Career and Technical Center Board. She was the first female board member at TCTC to be elected president of the board back-to-back years.

She ran twice for county commissioner as a Republican in 2016 and 2018 but lost in both elections.

Wyndham said she was passionate about everything she did.