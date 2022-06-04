CORTLAND, Ohio (WKBN) – The Cortland Post Office is hiring City Carrier Assistants and is holding a job application workshop to help fill available positions.

The workshop will be from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Wednesday, June 8 at the post office at 307 S. High St. Employees will be there to provide detailed information about the positions and answer questions.

The starting salary for a CCA position is $18.92 per hour.