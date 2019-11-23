Cortland police warn of new scam that targeted residents

Police say the scammers are identifying themselves as representatives of Spectrum

CORTLAND, Ohio (WKBN) – The Cortland Police Department is warning people about a new scam in the area in which the scammers identify themselves as representatives of Spectrum.

Police say the scammers are asking people for access to their computer in order to refund them overpaid money. However, police said once they have access to the computer, they can take over bank accounts.

Through manipulation, investigators say the scammers then claim that they overpaid the victim, asking the victim to send money back to them.

The scammers have already targeted one Cortland resident, but a shipping service company, the Box Connection in Warren, recognized it as a scam and contacted police.

Police say those in doubt about sending money or gift cards should contact their local police department.