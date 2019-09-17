Cortland police share update on officer who suffered heart attack

The Cortland Police Department issued a statement, thanking a few Good Samaritans for saving the officer's life

CORTLAND, Ohio (WKBN) – The Cortland Police Department shared a status report on an officer who suffered a heart attack and crashed his cruiser while on duty.

Officer Nicholas Mancini is at home and recovering, according to a note from his family.

Officer Mancini requested the department post the following letter on our page:We would like to thank the community… Posted by Cortland Police Department on Tuesday, September 17, 2019

Mancini was on duty September 7 when he suffered a heart attack and lost control of the cruiser he was driving along State Route 5, just across from the McDonald’s in Cortland. No other vehicles were involved in the crash.

Several people rushed over to help the officer, and one of them performed CPR on Mancini until medical professionals arrived. That man was Mark Carnes.

Carnes was across the street at the Subway when he witnessed the crash. Being a former firefighter and EMT, Carnes’ training took over and he was able to offer emergency medical help.

Mancini spent several days in the hospital while the community and his fellow officers rallied around him and his family.

Mancini’s family said they wanted to personally thank Carnes, James Betts, Kelly Brown and Chris Barrickman for their “quick thinking and action that were instrumental in saving Nick’s life.”

The family also extends their gratitude to the Cortland Police Department and all the other emergency services that responded to the call.