Cortland police seeking tips on woman’s identity

CORTLAND, Ohio (WKBN) – Cortland police are asking for the community’s help to identify a woman seen in surveillance video.

They posted the request on the department’s Facebook page Thursday morning.

Investigators wouldn’t specify the nature of their investigation, just saying they’re looking into an incident.

They’re asking anyone who recognizes the woman to call them at 330-638-1000 and ask to speak with Detective Weston or leave a message (ext. 36). Tipsters can also them a private Facebook message.