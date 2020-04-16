Cortland police report counterfeit bills passed at local businesses

Two counterfeit bills have turned up in the city

CORTLAND, Ohio (WKBN) – Officers in Cortland are urging residents to be careful about their money after they were made aware of counterfeit bills being passed in the city.

Cortland Police Chief David Morris said the bank notified them of two counterfeit $20 bills that were passed at businesses over the past two days.

Morris said they see this from time to time, but it’s not an ongoing problem.

Morris advises residents to be careful with their money and take a closer look. If you suspect that you have a counterfeit bill, report it immediately to the U.S. Secret Service, or to your local police.

The Federal Reserve says there are ways to make sure your money is authentic.

Very quickly, you can feel the paper. It should feel slightly rough to the touch. Next, tilt the money to see the ink in the numbers on the lower right-hand corner change color. On the current style of notes, the color should change from copper to green.

Finally, hold the money up to the light and check to make sure the watermark and security thread are visible from the front and back of the bill.