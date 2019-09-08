Cortland police: Officer’s condition is improving following Saturday crash

CORTLAND, Ohio (WKBN) – An officer in Cortland lost control of his cruiser Saturday night.

According to a statement released by the department, Officer Nicholas Mancini suffered a heart attack while on duty.

It happened on State Route 5, across the street from McDonald’s in Cortland just after 6:15 p.m. No other vehicles were involved.

They say he is being treated at a local hospital and his condition is improving.

“The Cortland Police Department is thankful for the community’s support for one of our officers, Nicholas Mancini, who suffered a heart attack while on duty. The support we have received is incredible. His medical emergency resulted in him losing control of his cruiser on Saturday evening. No other persons or vehicles were involved in the accident. Officer Mancini has been a full time officer since 2012. He is being treated at an area hospital, and his condition is improving. Again, thank you all for your support.” Cortland Police Department

Cortland Police Chief David Morris said a few civilians stopped to help and even provided medical care until the fire department arrived. He says any civilians who helped the officer should contact the department as soon as possible.