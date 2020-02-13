Cortland police officer returning to work after suffering from heart attack

Officer Mancini has been cleared to returned back to duty

CORTLAND, Ohio (WKBN) – More than five months after suffering a heart attack on the job, Cortland police officer Nicholas Mancini will soon be back to work.

Officer Mancini has been cleared to returned back to duty. Cortland police chief David Morris said his first shift back is scheduled for the afternoon of Wednesday, Feb. 19.

Back in September, Mancini suffered a heart attack after getting coffee from McDonalds. He lost control of his cruiser, drove straight across State Route 5 and crashed across the street.

Several bystanders jumped into action and helped safe his life.

In a statement, Mancini said, “I feel extremely blessed to be back at work protecting the citizens of Cortland. Once again, my family and I would like to extend a heartfelt ‘thank you’ for all of the prayers, kind words and community support that no doubt helped me throughout my recovery.”