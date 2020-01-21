Cortland police officer facing OVI charges after crash

Tiffany Wolfe is charged with OVI and failure to control

HARTFORD TWP., Ohio (WKBN) – A Cortland police officer is on unpaid leave after she was charged with OVI.

The charges against Tiffany Wolfe were filed January 18 after a crash in the area of Bradley Brownlee and Bushnell Campbell roads.

According to her citation, Wolfe refused to take a blood-alcohol test. The ticket provided few other details and dash camera video wasn’t available Tuesday.

The Cortland Police Department where she works confirmed she is on unpaid leave as a result.

Wolfe was sworn in as a Cortland officer in August after working in Hubbard Township.