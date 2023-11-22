CORTLAND, Ohio (WKBN) – The Trumbull County Combined Health District is moving to a new location in Cortland next month.

The office will now be housed in the former Farmer’s National Bank building at 194 W. Main Street in Cortland.

The offices will be closed from Dec. 4 to Dec. 8 for the move, but the after-hours emergency line will be monitored.

While the address for the district is changing, the phone number and email address remain the same.

Offices will open to the public at the new location on Dec. 11. Lobby hours are 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Friday.

Cortland Mayor Deidre Petroskey said previously that she is very excited about the move and the 50 to 65 workers that will be in Cortland, creating more traffic to shops and restaurants.