CORTLAND, Ohio (WKBN) – A Warren woman who has been implicated in two crimes involving two businesses in Cortland will be sentenced next month on the latest charge.

Angel Kelley, 21, pleaded guilty this week to a theft charge in connection to the theft of lottery scratch-off tickets at a local convenience store.

Kelley was indicted by a Trumbull County grand jury in February for taking over $600 in scratch-off tickets during her shift at the store. Some tickets were valued at $50 each. She won $1,000 on one of the tickets, according to a police report.

The theft was discovered during a lottery audit at the store, and the crime was recorded on surveillance video, the report stated.

When confronted by her manager and police, Kelley admitted to the theft, according to a police report.

Her sentencing is scheduled for September 14.

Kelley is on probation in connection to a 2022 credit card theft charge involving a local pizza shop where she worked. She pleaded guilty to that crime in February 2023 and was fined $150 plus costs. She was also sentenced to 180 days in jail with 178 days suspended and ordered to perform 20 hours of community service. She has been making monthly payments to the court for her fine and costs, according to court records.