CORTLAND, Ohio (WKBN) — This Christmas Eve marks 45 years of a Cortland neighborhood’s holiday tradition.

Over 500 luminaries decorate Greenbriar and Sawmill drives. About two dozen neighbors got together to make and set up each luminary Sunday morning.

Fallon Waldo and her family took over the decades-old tradition from an older neighbor. Waldo says she loved looking at neighborhood Christmas lights as a kid, and she loves creating the same Christmas magic for their street.

“It helps kind of bring everyone together. You get to know everyone, and we have people that have kids and grandkids now, so we’ve met a lot of new people and they’ve come in and helped us with the tradition, too,” Waldo said.

Waldo is a Cortland native and hopes to keep the tradition going for years to come.