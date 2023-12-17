CORTLAND, Ohio (WKBN) — Police are asking the public to be on the lookout for a woman missing out of Cortland.

Kathryn Louise Brown, 62, is described with brown hair and brown eyes. She was reported as missing on Saturday at 8 a.m. after she drove away from her home on Niles Cortland Road and has not returned. Police are concerned for her safety and said she requires medication.

The vehicle involved is a dark blue 2009 Honda Ridgeline with OH plate number JKY 2517.

Call or dial 911 if you see Brown or the vehicle.