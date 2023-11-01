CORTLAND, Ohio (WKBN) – The man accused of abandoning his dog in Johnston had his first appearance in Trumbull County Central District Court.

Jason Fox pleaded not guilty to a misdemeanor prohibition concerning companion animals charge.

A judge continued his $750 bond.

Fox was charged after deputies were called to an address on Stoddard Hayes Road Sunday.

Deputies found the dog covered in mud, tied to a large water tank.

According to a report, the property owner said the tenant had moved out and left the dog outside.

Fox is due back in court next month.