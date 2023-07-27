CORTLAND, Ohio (WKBN) — A music teacher at a South High Street music store in Cortland was taken into custody Wednesday on a misdemeanor voyeurism charge.

Kirk Sackela, 50, of Mineral Ridge, was picked up at the store just after 5 p.m. on the charge, a first-degree misdemeanor, over a complaint that was filed July 18 by a woman saying that Sackela had been taking video of her at a nearby grocery store on South High Street without her permission.

Sackela was booked into the Trumbull County jail. He is expected to be arraigned Friday in Trumbull County Central District Court.

Reports said a woman called police about 7 p.m. July 18 and met an officer at the grocery store, telling the officer that she thought a man was following her around and taking video of her with his cell phone.

The woman told police she could see the light on the man’s phone that shows the video camera is on. Reports said police reviewed surveillance video from inside the store and it shows a man later identified as Sackella following the woman around the store and holding his phone at different angles to get shots under her buttocks and possibly up her shorts, the report stated.

At one point, reports said, the video showed that Sackela got very close to the woman.

After the woman checked out at a register, Sackela could be seen staring at her and went to the lobby. The woman received an escort because she was concerned about being followed. reports said.

Sackella also went to the parking lot, got into his car and drove away. Employees were able to get his license plate number and give it to police, reports said.

Reports said police found a phone number for Sackela and called several times, but he never returned any messages.

Police reviewed the case with prosecutors Wednesday, and shortly after were able to get a warrant.