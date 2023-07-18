CORTLAND, Ohio (WKBN) – There will be two changes to the flow of traffic in Cortland. One to coincide with Ohio law and the other to improve safety.

Mayor Deidre Petrosky announced Tuesday that the posted speed limit on West Main Street has been increased from 20 miles per hour to 25 miles per hour to be in compliance with Ohio Revised Code.

At the intersection of state Route 5 and state Route 46, the continuous right turn on red when

traveling northbound has been changed to “NO TURN ON RED” to improve the safety of the

intersection when drivers on Warren Meadville road have a green light.

Actuators will create a minimal waiting period at the red light, Petroskly said.

Cortland police will begin increasing traffic enforcement.