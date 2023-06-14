WARREN, Ohio (WKBN) – A Cortland man is awaiting sentencing on felony OVI charges after pleading guilty to his fourth drunk-driving case in 10 years.

Nicholas Corcoran, 40, faces up to three years in prison after pleading guilty to two fourth-degree felony OVI charges.

The case stems from an Aug. 4, 2022, traffic stop in Trumbull County by the Ohio State Highway Patrol, where troopers found a 2018 GMC Terrain stopped facing the wrong way in the roadway.

Prosecutors said Corcoran refused to take a blood-alcohol test or breathalyzer. Court records show that Corcoran had three previous OVI arrests – April 2013 in Girard Municipal Court, Aug. 2018 in Mahoning County Area 4 court and April 2019 in Trumbull County Central District Court, which triggered the felony charge.

Sentencing will be at a later date, after a presentencing investigation.