CORTLAND, Ohio (WKBN) – The City of Cortland has acquired a new piece of property downtown.

The city will be the future owner of the former Farmer’s National Bank parking on West Main Street. It’s part of a deal with the Trumbull County Combined Health District which is in the process of closing on the building for the future site of the district’s offices.

“Very, very excited. This will bring 50 to 65 new employees to the City of Cortland and more traffic to our shops and restaurants,” said Cortland Mayor Deidre Petrosky.

Petrosky said the city will use the parking lot for community events and add more parking to the downtown area.

“Our business owners identified that limited parking was a problem. City Council and I agree that this property will not only solve that problem but in the future will hopefully become home to a flourishing community event center.”

The building is also one of three being considered for the relocation of the Trumbull County 911 Center. The other two locations being considered are in Warren, Petrosky said.

Closing on the building should happen between Oct 15-20.