CORTLAND, Ohio (WKBN) – The Trumbull County Fair will be kicking off this Tuesday. If you plan on attending, there are some things you’ll need to know.

When is the Trumbull County Fair?

The Trumbull County Fair will take place from Tuesday, July 11, through Sunday, July 16.

Gate C will open at 8 a.m. All other gates open at 10 a.m. The gates will remain open until 10 p.m. Tuesday-Saturday, and 9 p.m. on Sunday.

Rides will run from 1-5 p.m. and 6-11 p.m.

You can find a full schedule below.

How much are tickets for the Trumbull County Fair?

Admission

Tuesday: $2 plus $10 for a mechanical ride pass

Wednesday: $12 admission, veterans and first responders free with proper ID

Thursday – Sunday: $12 – includes rides and grandstand, except for the mechanical bull ride

Wednesday – Sunday: Senior citizens 62 and older $5

Free mechanical rides with the purchase of daily admission ticket (excluding the mechanical bull)

Tickets

Memberships: $25 for Trumbull County residents 18 years and older, does not include rides

Fair weekly pass: $23, no voting privileges, does not include rides

Exhibitor’s ticket: $18, does not include rides

Other Rates

Ride pass: $10

Camping permit for 30′ site: $150

Golf cart permit: $125

Pit passes: $25

You can find out more information on pricing here.

Things to do at the Trumbull County Fair

There is a host of things to do at the 177th annual Trumbull County Fair. The Trumbull County Fairbook includes a list of vendors, activities and events that will take place throughout the fair.

You can view the fairbook below.

Trumbull County Junior Fair Livestock Auction

The Trumbull County Junior Fair Livestock Auction will take place on Saturday, July 15. It will begin at 10:30 a.m. in the Sale Barn.

Registration for bidders begins at 9:30 a.m. at the North End of the Livestock Sale Barn. There is more information about the auction on the fair’s auction site.

You can find out more information about the Trumbull County Fair by visiting its website.