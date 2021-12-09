CORTLAND, Ohio (WKBN) – A man from Cortland pleaded guilty to a charge of gross sexual imposition.

Kyle Scott, 22, of Cortland entered the plea Wednesday in Trumbull County Court.

Charges were filed against him in October. He was arrested by the Trumbull County Sheriff’s Office.

Judge Wyatt McKay has ordered a presentence investigation. A sentencing date was not listed in court records.

Bond was set Wednesday at $10,000, and Scott was ordered not to have any contact with minors, according to court documents.