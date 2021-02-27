Cortland man killed in Greene Township crash

The victim was identified as 28-year-old Alexander Kalas

GREENE TWP., Ohio (WKBN) – A Cortland man has died following a one-vehicle crash in Trumbull County.

The crash happened around 9:30 p.m. Friday on Ashtabula Dennison Road, north of Route 45, in Greene Township.

According to the Ohio State Highway Patrol, Kalas was driving a 1999 Subaru Forester station wagon southbound on Ashtabula Dennison Road when he drove off the right side of the road, overcorrected and then drove off the left side of the road. The vehicle then hit a guardrail and overturned into a small creek.

Johnson Township paramedics pronounced Kalas deceased at the scene.

He was not wearing a seatbelt, according to Highway Patrol.

The road was closed for approximately two hours and 30 minutes.

Departments assisting OSHP’s Warren Post at the scene were Johnston Township Fire Department and EMS along with the Trumbull County Sheriff’s Office.

The crash remains under investigation.