Floyd Ruiter, 64, is facing 16 counts of rape and gross sexual imposition

CORTLAND, Ohio (WKBN) – A Cortland man was indicted Wednesday by a Trumbull County grand jury on several child sex charges.

Floyd Ruiter, 64, of Gates Street, is facing 16 counts of rape and gross sexual imposition, according to court records.

Police say the charges date back 20 years to when the victim was a child.

Investigators say Ruiters began sexually assaulting the victim when she was 9 years old and that it continued until she was 18. The victim is now 29.