YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – A Cortland man is facing federal drug charges following an indictment that was filed in federal court this week.

Dolan Ady is charged with possessing with the intent to distribute at least 50 grams of methamphetamine and is forced to forfeit any property and proceeds “as a result of the violation,” according to the indictment.

According to a criminal complaint in the case, Ady was one of three men who were stopped Jan. 2 in a truck towing a trailer on Interstate 76 by a member of the Portage County Sheriff’s Office. Reports said a drug-sniffing dog smelled the odor of drugs in one of the vehicles.

On Feb. 28, Portage County law enforcement officials met with Ady at Newton Falls Municipal Court where he was with his probation officer. The complaint said Ady told them that about a half hour before the truck and trailer were pulled over, he had bought $2,000 worth of methamphetamine from a source at a gas station in Ravenna.

The complaint said Ady admitted buying half-pound quantities of methamphetamine from the same source since the end of 2021 and was buying off that person every two to three days.

He is scheduled to be arraigned Aug. 19 via video conference in Cleveland.

Dolan has been held in the Trumbull County Jail since June 16 on a drug charge out of Niles Municipal Court, according to jail records.