Cortland man accused of robbery at city park

CORTLAND, Ohio (WKBN) – A Cortland man was arrested after police say he robbed another man at a city park.

Police were called to Willow Park on Wednesday on reports of an assault and robbery.

An investigation led officers to arrest 20-year-old Nicholas Hedrick. He was booked into the Trumbull County Jail on robbery, theft and assault charges.

Police say Hedrick was out on bond for an unrelated sex offense and had a pending warrant through the Trumbull County Common Pleas Court.

The victim of the robbery was treated on the scene by paramedics, police said.

More headlines at WKBN.com: