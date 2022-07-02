CORTLAND, Ohio (WKBN) – The Cortland City Fire Department is warning residents about a potential phone scam.

It’s about raising money to support the fire department.

According to officials, the scammers will ask for your credit card number, and if that’s not provided, they will request you send an envelope with money.

The department says it does not raise funds through phone solicitation.

They’re advising residents if they receive a call like this, just hang up and don’t give any money or information.