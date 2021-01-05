Cortland fire chief warns of fundraising scam

Chief David Rea said some residents reported getting calls requesting donations for the fire department

CORLTAND, Ohio (WKBN) – Someone is calling Cortland residents fraudulently soliciting money.

“At this time, we are not conducting any phone solicitation or in-person fundraising,” Rea said in a Facebook post.

Rea said the caller is instructing residents to place the donation in an envelope and hang it on the front door for a member of the department to pick up.

“Let me assure you that we do not do fundraising in this manner. This is a scam. We ask that you do not participate,” Rea said.

Rea said if someone shows up at your house looking for a donation, call 911.