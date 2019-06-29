Cortland family’s lemonade stand raises money for St. Jude’s Hospital

Each year, they hope to raise money for a different organization

CORTLAND, Ohio (WKBN) – Lemonade stands are a popular summer activity doe children, but one stand in particular in Cortland is using theirs to give back.

Brady and Emmet Rager braved the heat to raise money for St. Jude’s Children Hospital.

Their decision to do this came from their grandmother. With the help of their parents, they were able to set up shop.

They said this year was more successful than last year.

“This year we kind of got the word out a little bit more to friends and family,” said Mollie Rager, the children’s mother.

The Rager family plans to make this a tradition. Each year, they hope to raise money for a different organization.