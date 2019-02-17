Cortland community comes together to raise money for kindergartner with leukemia Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Video

CORTLAND, Ohio (WKBN) - A community is coming together to raise money for a very sick Lakeview Schools Student.

Aiden Elder is in kindergarten and was diagnosed with leukemia about two years ago and more recently lymphoma.

During a basketball game at the schools, they raffled off donations to raise money for Aiden. Organizers say the money would go a long way for his treatment.

"He has a long road ahead of him and we just wanted to come together as a community and help him and his fdamily out in this time of need," organizer Lauren Dejulio said.

So far they've been able to raise around $4,000 for his care.