Cortland community comes together to raise money for kindergartner with leukemia
During a basketball game, they raffled off donations to raise money for Aiden
CORTLAND, Ohio (WKBN) - A community is coming together to raise money for a very sick Lakeview Schools Student.
Aiden Elder is in kindergarten and was diagnosed with leukemia about two years ago and more recently lymphoma.
During a basketball game at the schools, they raffled off donations to raise money for Aiden. Organizers say the money would go a long way for his treatment.
"He has a long road ahead of him and we just wanted to come together as a community and help him and his fdamily out in this time of need," organizer Lauren Dejulio said.
So far they've been able to raise around $4,000 for his care.