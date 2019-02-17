Local News

Cortland community comes together to raise money for kindergartner with leukemia

During a basketball game, they raffled off donations to raise money for Aiden

Posted: Feb 16, 2019 10:44 PM EST

Updated: Feb 17, 2019 12:02 AM EST

CORTLAND, Ohio (WKBN) - A community is coming together to raise money for a very sick Lakeview Schools Student.

Aiden Elder is in kindergarten and was diagnosed with leukemia about two years ago and more recently lymphoma.

During a basketball game at the schools, they raffled off donations to raise money for Aiden. Organizers say the money would go a long way for his treatment.

"He has a long road ahead of him and we just wanted to come together as a community and help him and his fdamily out in this time of need," organizer Lauren Dejulio said.

So far they've been able to raise around $4,000 for his care.

