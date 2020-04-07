Cortland Bank makes changes to annual shareholder meeting amid virus outbreak

Cortland Bank has filed the appropriate materials to alert shareholders

CORTLAND, Ohio (WKBN) – Ohio Governor Mike DeWine’s order on large gathering is forcing Cortland Bank to change its annual shareholder meeting.

Cortland Bank has filed the appropriate materials to alert shareholders. It’s also asking shareholders to seriously consider not attending the annual meeting.

“I believe they’ll be understanding. We’ll probably circle back and have more frequent communication with our shareholders during the year, either through written or verbal communications, so we will find ways to keep them abreast of what’s happening,” said James Gasior.

Cortland Bank has only three items on the agenda for this shareholder meeting. They are fairly standard and none involve a bylaw change.

Shareholders can still vote on those items before the meeting.