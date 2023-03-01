YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) — A bill of information was filed in federal court Tuesday charging a corrections officer with accepting bribes at two separate federal prisons.

Nasher Algahim, 38, is charged in the U.S. Northern District Court of Ohio with accepting bribes; providing marijuana to an inmate; providing alcohol to an inmate; providing video to an inmate; and two counts of providing tobacco to an inmate.

A bill of information is typically filed in a criminal case in lieu of an indictment when a defendant is expected to plead guilty.

The case has been assigned to U.S. Judge Donald C. Nugent. An arraignment date has not been set yet.

The bill says that Algahim was a corrections officer at the Northeast Ohio Correctional Center on Hubbard Road from March 2017 to April 2019 and at the federal prison in Elkton in Columbiana County from April 2019 to January 2021.

The NEOCC is a private prison but has a contract with the U.S. Marshals to house federal prisoners.

The bill says that Algahim accepted or solicited bribes during the time he worked at both prisons.

Three of the counts allege specific bribes Algahim is accused of taking at Elkton and one at NEOCC.

This is the second case filed since November in federal court against a corrections officer for accepting or soliciting bribes.

Terry Terrigno, no age given, pleaded guilty to similar charges Dec. 14. He is expected to be sentenced April 11. A bill of information was filed against him in November.

Terrigno was a former corrections officer at NEOCC from Feb. 2017 to July 2019, according to the bill of information in his case.