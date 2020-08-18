Corrections officer accused of accepting payment to smuggle contraband into Youngstown prison

He's charged with accepting payment via a mobile payment app in exchange for smuggling cell phones and tobacco into the prison, according to the indictment

CLEVELAND (WKBN) – A Youngstown man who was working as a corrections officer at the time has been charged with providing contraband to inmates at the Northeast Ohio Correctional Center (NEOCC).

A federal grand jury in Cleveland indicted 27-year-old Skyler Herring, of Youngstown, on three charges, including bribery.

According to the indictment, Herring is accused of accepting payment via a mobile payment app in exchange for smuggling cell phones and tobacco into the Youngstown prison between November 2018 and August 2019.

An indictment is only a charge and is not evidence of guilt. Herring is entitled to a fair trial.

