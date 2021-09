STRUTHERS, OHIO (WKBN) – A railroad bridge in Struthers is getting a facelift.

The CASTLO Community Improvement Corporation got a $91,000 grant for the project.

It’s going to rehabilitate and paint the bridge in its industrial park.

The money is coming from the Ohio Rail Development Commission.

CASTLO will match the amount of the grant, bringing the total project cost to more than $182,000.

No word yet on when the project will start.