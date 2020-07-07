Live Now
Coronor rules on death of man pulled from Mahoning River in Youngstown

Local News

The death was ruled an accident with contributing factors

Youngstown Marshall Street body found

WKBN

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) — The Mahoning County Coroner’s Office has ruled the death of a man who was pulled from the Mahoning River in March an accident.

In a ruling released Tuesday, the coroner’s office said that Michael De Cola, 37, died of “asphyxia due to drowning” but also listed “contributing to alcohol intoxication” as a factor in his death.

De Cola was pulled out of the river about 3:20 p.m. March 8 by the city fire department near the Marshall Street Bridge. His body was spotted by a group of kayakers.

At the time, police said they did not suspect foul play in his death.

A coroner’s report listed his address as unknown.

