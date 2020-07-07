Coronor rules on death of man pulled from Mahoning River in Youngstown

The death was ruled an accident with contributing factors

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) — The Mahoning County Coroner’s Office has ruled the death of a man who was pulled from the Mahoning River in March an accident.

Related Content Body found in Mahoning River, police say Video

In a ruling released Tuesday, the coroner’s office said that Michael De Cola, 37, died of “asphyxia due to drowning” but also listed “contributing to alcohol intoxication” as a factor in his death.

De Cola was pulled out of the river about 3:20 p.m. March 8 by the city fire department near the Marshall Street Bridge. His body was spotted by a group of kayakers.

At the time, police said they did not suspect foul play in his death.

A coroner’s report listed his address as unknown.