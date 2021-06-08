Coroner’s office rules Youngstown nursing home death in 2019 a homicide

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) — The Mahoning County Coroner’s Office ruled the 2019 death of an 89-year-old man at a nursing home a homicide.

In a ruling released Tuesday, the coroner’s office said Watson Wilcox, 89, who died Aug. 6, 2019, at Windsor House on Belmont Avenue after injuries he received July 24, 2019 at the nursing home, died of blunt force injuries. They ruled the death a homicide.

Detective Sgt. Chad Zubal, the lead investigator on the case, said he could not comment.

A coroner’s report said Wilcox had Alzheimer’s Disease and lived at Windsor House for 10 years before his death. He was non-verbal and a history of health issues, the coroner’s report said.

A coroner’s report said Windsor House employees found Wilcox about 1 a.m. July 24, 2019, in his room in a pool of blood, and another patient was in his room with him.

The other patient also has Alzheimer’s Disease and did not recall anything that happened when he spoke to detectives, the report said. The report said that resident had blood on his knuckles and his slippers.

The resident who was in the room with Wilcox had been at Windsor House since June of 2019, the coroner’s report said.

A spokeswoman for Windsor House corporate headquarters said they had no comment.

