Coroner’s office identifies teen killed in Youngstown shooting

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) — The Mahoning County Coroner’s Office has identified the teen who was killed Friday in a shooting on the North Side.

The coroner’s office said Cornell Kennedy Jr., 18, was found shot to death about 7:15 p.m. in front of a home in the 100 block of Seneca Avenue.

Police have released very little information about the shooting except to say there were multiple weapons involved. Crime scene personnel placed 83 evidence markers at the scene.

Coupled with the death of a man early Tuesday morning in a South Avenue parking lot, Youngstown has 15 homicides for the year. Last year at this time, the city had 15 homicides and 28 overall, an increase from 2019 when Youngstown recorded 20 homicides.