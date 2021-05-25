Coroner’s office identifies man killed in Youngstown crash near shooting scene

The crash happened early Sunday morning shortly after a shooting in the city

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – The Mahoning County Coroner’s Office has identified the man killed in a Youngstown crash early Sunday morning.

The crash happened around 2:30 a.m. at the intersection of Salt Springs Road and Greenwood Street.

Charles Boerio, Jr., 27, was killed.

The crash happened a few blocks east of where two people were killed and three others were hurt by a series of shootings around 2 a.m. Sunday.

Youngstown police were initially investigating Boerio’s death in connection to the nearby shooting. Investigators now confirmed that his death wasn’t related to the nearby shooting. He died from injuries in the crash, officials say.

An autopsy will be conducted by the Cuyahoga County Medical Examiner’s Office.

The crash is still under investigation.