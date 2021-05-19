Coroner says Warren man who died in Youngstown crash had fentanyl, alcohol in system

The death of Frank Zamarelli was ruled an accident

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) — A coroner’s report said a Warren man who died in a February accident on South Avenue had “acute fentanyl and ethanol toxicity” levels in his blood when he died.

The report, released Tuesday, ruled the Feb. 5 death of Frank Zamarelli, 48, of Warren, an accident.

The cause of death was listed as “positional asphyxia,” the report said.

Zamarelli was the driver of a pickup truck that struck a utility pole about 9:45 p.m. Feb. 5 and rolled on its side.

The coroner’s report said Zamarelli was found pinned against the driver’s side door.

The report also noted that the road was well lit and dry at the time of the crash.