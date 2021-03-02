Coroner rules death of woman in Struthers fire accidental

The coroner's report said officials know where the fire started but were unable to determine a cause

STRUTHERS, Ohio (WKBN) — The Mahoning County Coroner’s Office has ruled the death of a woman in a November West Wilson Street fire accidental.

A coroner’s report filed this week said Teri Sevi, 61, died of smoke inhalation and “thermal injuries” in a Nov. 7 fire in her home in the 400 block of West Wilson Street.

The report said Sevi was in the basement of the home when firefighters arrived. Family members tried to reach her before firefighters got there but could not because of the heat and smoke.

The coroner’s report said an investigation by the state Fire Marshal’s office could not determine how the fire started, but it did say that the fire started in the basement near a couch that also had several cigarettes on the floor around.

The report noted that Sevi was a smoker and she was also on oxygen at the time of the fire.