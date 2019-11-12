Coroner rules death of man in Berlin Center fire accidental

The victim was found in the bedroom of his home

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) — The Mahoning County Coroner’s Office has ruled the death of a man in a July fire at his Berlin Center home accidental.

In a report released last week, the coroner’s office said that Steven J. Smith, 54, died of smoke inhalation in the July 28 fire at his 17993 Leffingwell Road home. They ruled the manner of his death accidental after an investigation by the state Fire Marshal’s office.

The investigation said the fire was caused by a malfunction on the top of the electric stove. A breaker in the home was also broken off, the report said.

The coroner’s report said Smith was found by firefighters in a bedroom, lying between a dresser and a closet.