Coroner releases preliminary ruling on death of teen found near Warren Park

WARREN, Ohio (WKBN) - The Trumbull County Coroner's Office has released a preliminary ruling in the cause of death of a 17-year-old boy found in the Mahoning River near Perkins Park.

The coroner believes that the boy killed himself.

The Warren boy's body was found by a softball player who was walking down to the riverbank.