Local News

Coroner releases preliminary ruling on death of teen found near Warren Park

The coroner believes that the boy killed himself

By:

Posted: May 28, 2019 10:36 AM EDT

Updated: May 28, 2019 12:54 PM EDT

Coroner releases preliminary ruling on death of teen found near Warren Park

WARREN, Ohio (WKBN) - The Trumbull County Coroner's Office has released a preliminary ruling in the cause of death of a 17-year-old boy found in the Mahoning River near Perkins Park.

The coroner believes that the boy killed himself.

The Warren boy's body was found by a softball player who was walking down to the riverbank.

Continue Reading

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.


Trending Stories