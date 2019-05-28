Coroner releases preliminary ruling on death of teen found near Warren Park
The coroner believes that the boy killed himself
WARREN, Ohio (WKBN) - The Trumbull County Coroner's Office has released a preliminary ruling in the cause of death of a 17-year-old boy found in the Mahoning River near Perkins Park.
The coroner believes that the boy killed himself.
The Warren boy's body was found by a softball player who was walking down to the riverbank.
Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Previous
Woman says Smith Twp. man attacked...
Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Next
Power outage closes school in Brookfield