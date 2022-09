YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – The coroner released the name of the victim from the Madison Avenue Expressway crash on Tuesday.

The Mahoning County Coroner’s Office say the victim’s name is Jorge Brea Lara, 23.

There were two people in the car involved in the accident. One was Lara and the other person in the car was taken from the scene with serious injuries.

The crash and the death are still under investigation by the coroner’s office and the Youngstown Police Department.