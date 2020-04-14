Coroner releases identity of man murdered in Youngstown shooting

He was found with a gunshot wound inside a home on Lakewood Ave., where police were called for reports of a disturbance

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – The Mahoning County Coroner’s Office has released the name of the victim who was killed in Youngstown on Sunday.

The victim was identified as 38-year-old Marcus Turnage.

Turnage was found with a gunshot wound inside a home at 513 Lakewood Ave., where police were called for reports of a disturbance.

Jillian Russell, a family friend of the victim, is in the Mahoning County Jail on a charge of aggravated murder. She was arrested at the shooting scene.

Chief of Detectives Capt. Brad Blackburn said there were four people at the home, including the victim, when an argument broke out and the man was shot.

The other three people in the home, including Russell, were outside when police arrived.