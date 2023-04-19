CAMPBELL, Ohio (WKBN) – The Mahoning County Coroner’s Office has released the cause of death for a Campbell woman who died in a fire.

Ami Maldonado died on December 31, after a fire broke out in an apartment unit she was in at the old company homes in Campbell. Her family says fire crews found her body near the back door when they kicked it down.

The official cause of death has been listed as smoke inhalation from the fire.

A toxicology report was also done, but the results of that report were not released.