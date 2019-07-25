Coroner: No signs of foul play in death of man in Liberty

Cory Davner, 28, was found outside of a home on Mansell Drive in Liberty

LIBERTY, Ohio (WKBN) – The Trumbull County Coroner continues to investigate the death of a Canfield man, but at this point, it does not appear that foul play was involved.

Cory Davner, 28, was found in a garden area outside of a home on Mansell Drive in Liberty. His mother had reported him missing after not hearing from him for a couple of days.

The coroner says Davner’s preliminary cause of death is pending the results of toxicology tests, which take several weeks.

The coroner said there was no sign of foul play, such as gunshot wounds or other injuries, however.