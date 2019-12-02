Trumbull County coroner confirms body of man found in Girard woods

GIRARD, Ohio (WKBN) – The Trumbull County coroner confirmed that the body of a male was found in the woods in Girard Monday morning.

Girard police arrived on the scene after a hunter said he found a badly decomposed body in the area of Total Waste Logistics, just off of Salt Springs Road.

Girard police received the call around 11 a.m. Other departments, including Youngstown and Weathersfield, were also called on the scene.

The coroner does not suspect foul play in the death.

The identity of the male has not been released.

27 First News has a reporter on the scene working to gather more information on this developing story.

