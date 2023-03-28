BROOKFIELD, Ohio (WKBN) — The death of a Liberty man who was shot last week by police has been ruled a homicide.

A news release from the Trumbull County Coroner’s Office said Fred Wild III, 50, died of multiple gunshot wounds.

Wild was killed just after 1 a.m. March 28 after officers in Brookfield responded to a 911 call about a suspect trespassing in a cabin on private property. As officers approached the suspect, later identified as Wild, he jumped out of a window of the cabin and got into a stolen vehicle, according to a joint news release from investigating agencies.

Investigators said Wild would not comply with commands and drove toward officers in the stolen vehicle — a pickup truck with a snowplow attached to the front. Multiple officers then fired their guns, hitting Wild and killing him.

The shooting is being investigated by the state Bureau of Criminal Identification and Investigation.