YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – The Mahoning County coroner has identified the woman killed in an accidental fire in Youngstown earlier this month.

The victim is 70-year-old Victoria Houk. She was killed in a fire Dec. 7 on E. Auburndale Avenue.

Fire Investigator Capt. Kurt Wright said the woman was filling a space heater with kerosene when flames broke out.

Houk had two kerosene space heaters in the home, as well as a five-gallon can of kerosene. She had not had gas in the home since 2008, Wright said.

An autopsy was conducted and the incident remains under investigation by the Youngstown Fire Department and the Mahoning County Coroner’s Office.